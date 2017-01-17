Another UNIOSUN Student Killed In Osogbo

A 300-level student of the department of Civil Engineering at the Osun State University, Osogbo identified as Kazeem Amodu Ige has been killed in a fight that erupted among some students of the institution on Monday evening.

Channels TV correspondent gathered from some students who spoke on condition of anonymity that Kazeem was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a 400-level student of the department of Physics Electronics of the same university, Yusuf Adekunle, also known as Stone.

The pandemonium broke out around the students’ hostel at University road in Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, capital of Osun state on Monday evening as a result of the bloody clash by the UNIOSUN students.

The reason for the fight among the students is however still uncertain.

A source told Channels Television that the deceased student was not among those fighting and that Kazeem was only trying to separate the feuding students when he was stabbed.

It was also learnt that the machete cut on Kazeem was very deep and that he was rushed to Our Lady of Fatimah Catholic Hospital, Jaleyemi area for treatment to save his life but he was confirmed dead by the doctors in the hospital.

His corpse was initially deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital for autopsy but it was later transferred to the state hospital, Asubiaro area by the authorities of the university.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, while confirming the incident, said he had ordered a full scale investigation into the matter and gave the assurance that the culprits would not go scot-free.

Adeoye, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Folasade Odoro said necessary measures have been put in place to prevent reprisal attacks among the students.

Kazeem’s killing comes at a time the UNIOSUN community is still mourning the death of a 400-level student that was kidnapped and killed by ritualists, while two male students of the university who were recently declared missing have not been found.

The Police have promised to ensure safety of lives and properties in the area.