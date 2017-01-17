Army Offers 500,000 Naira For Information On Suicide Bombers

The Nigerian Army has promised to reward anyone with useful information on suicide bombers, particularly in northeast Nigeria.

The Army says that the offer is to further encourage law abiding citizens to actively join the war against terrorist.

A statement by the force’s spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, noted that the spate of suicide bombings in the northeast, particularly in Maiduguri and Madagali metropolis were assuming disturbing proportion.

To this end, the Army said it would offer 500,000 Naira for any information that leads to the arrest of a suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers.

Be More Vigilant

“We would like to reassure that all information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon with despatch.

“While we appreciate the cooperation of the members of the general public so far, there is the need to be more vigilant and security conscious to save lives and apprehend Boko Haram terrorists and their sponsors.

“Once again we call on all law abiding citizens to provide useful information to security agencies towards a quicker apprehension of remnants of terrorists still bent on unleashing mayhem on Nigerians,” the statement read.

According to the Army, “The following numbers are available for immediate response:

1. Theatre Commander, Operations LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri- 09064823221.

2. General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri- 09078599985.

3. Commander, 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri- 08022375305.

4. Commander, 28 Brigade, Mubi- 08065504576.

5. Commander, 26 Brigade, Gwoza- +234 809 721 1700 (WhatsApp)

6. Director, Army Public Relations, Abuja- 07080217992.

7. Commander, 7 Division Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri-09021668444.”