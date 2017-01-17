Ayade Exempts Low Income Earners From Paying Taxes

The Cross River State Government has with immediate effect abolished all forms of taxation levied on low income earners with less than 50,000 naira monthly income.

The directive, according to Governor Ben Ayade was necessitated by the current economic realities in the country and its impacts on ordinary citizens.

Ayade made the disclosure shortly after signing the 2017 appropriation bill of N707 billion christened, “Budget of Transposition” into law at the State Executive Council Chambers, Calabar.

Citizens, especially low income earners and petty traders in the state have recently frowned at the incessant collection of taxes from them, which is biting hard following the recession.

This led to Governor Ben Ayade’s decision to put an end to pressurizing the low income earners in the state for taxes.

The Governor in an emotional speech on the issue reasoned that God has given those in authority the window to raise the hopes of the electorate and by that, his administration would rather tax his intellect to prosperity rather than taxing the low income earners.