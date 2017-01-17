FG Begins Verification Of Pensioners In Nigeria And Diaspora

The Federal Government has commenced the verification of pensioners in the diaspora and its database of retirees in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, made the disclosure on Tuesday during an interview with reporters in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Mrs Ikeazor gave the hint after meeting with the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

She explained that the diaspora verification exercise was an initiative of the government to ensure that every Nigerian including those living abroad received their entitlements.

The PTAD boss revealed that 15,600 pensioners have been dropped from the payroll owing to lack of proper identification.

She said the new system had saved the government millions of Naira, adding that the government was devising means to rid the pension system of fraud.