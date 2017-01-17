FMC Calls On FG To Reconsider Retirement Age To 70

The gap created by the retirement of consultants in critical areas of medicine in most Federal Medical Centre in Nigeria, has been described as part of the challenges that has given rise to increase in medical trips outside the country.

Briefing newsmen in Umuahia, the Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Chukwu Abali Chukwu has called on the relevant authority to reconsider 60 years retirement age for consultants with a view to extend it to 70 years to be at part, with those of their counterpart in the teaching hospitals.

One of the major need of every Nigerian is the get accessible health care delivery services, but how often is the quest met and better imagined?.

The Medical Director who highlighted some of the consequences it poses on health care delivery services, lamented that the country would be losing a lot if nothing is done to fix the gap created by the retired consultants.

“I believe that if the government is able to extend the retirement age of some critical areas in medicine, then we would not be running around looking for more hands,

“The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurses are critical, I do not see why they should retire at 60 years, the anesthetic ICU doctors are critical, I do not see why they should retire at 60 years.

“If they retire earlier than they should, then the government is losing and something should be done about this retirement, because health care delivery requires expertise to bridge the gap in health sector development”.