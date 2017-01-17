Governor Ahmed Charges Judicial Officers To Maintain Discipline

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has charged judicial officers in the state to maintain discipline and uphold a high level of integrity in the discharge of their duties.

The governor gave the charge in Ilorin at the swearing-in of the Acting Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal, Hon. Kadi Mohammed Ola Abdulkadir, where he said the current development in the country’s judicial system, calls for great concern.

“The judiciary must be protected and enabled to perform its constitutional roles in the interest of our nascent democracy and public order.

Officers of the law and indeed all citizens, whether located within or outside government, must join hands to protect, uplift and sustain our judiciary.

He called on Hon. Kadi Mohammed, to be an agent of possible change and dedicate himself to uplifting the image of the judiciary”

“All judiciary officials and politicians must uphold the sanctity, integrity and sobriety associated with the judicial arm of government,”

Meanwhile, the governor assured of his administration’s commitment to upholding the welfare of judicial officials in the state, thereby creating a more conductive environment for the quick dispensation of justice.