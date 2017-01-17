Lagos Begins Basketball Development With Coaching Training

To regenerate development of basketball from the grassroots and discover talents from schools, the Lagos State Basketball Association (LSBA) has certified 33 coaches saddled with the responsibility.

The licensed coaches who were graded and certified after undergoing rigorous training at the first of its kind basketball workshop and coaching clinic tagged “Above the Rim” have been empowered to handle developmental programmes in schools across Lagos state.

The basketball workshop had been organized by the association in conjunction with Lagos-based Dynaspro Sports Promotions ‎where the coaches were exposed to the fundamentals of tutoring and grooming talents at the tender age as well as nurturing them to achieve their full potential in the sport.

According to the chairman of LSBA, Babs Ogunade, the licensed coaches are ambassadors of basketball in the state.

He added that the coaches have been given responsibilities and they will be mentored and monitored.

“We are sure that they have been trained properly during the coaching clinic ‎and we set exams for them. The ones that passed are these certified and licensed today.

“We are happy to know that they are the ones that will take clinics and camps in the state and they will impact knowledge on the kids they are going to train” said Ogunade.

For the coordinator of Dynaspro Sports Promotions, Oluseyi Oyebode, the effort of the association would have a far reaching effect on development of basketball from schools and more coaches will have the opportunity to be part of the coaching clinics and workshops later in the year.

Speaking on their new accomplishments, some of the coaches said that they would impart the knowledge on upcoming talents with the hope of unearthing future players that will make the state and country proud in the future.

One of the certified coaches, Hilary Duasimebo said: “We have a big task on our shoulders as far as developing basketball in our various communities and ensuring that we do everything to bring progress to the game in Lagos.

“The knowledge gained from the workshop couple with our impacts and abilities will set us the licensed coaches apart from the other coaches.

“Yes, other coaches have the knowledge of the game as well but the impact and how to communicate to kids will distinguish us from the coaches that are not licensed.”