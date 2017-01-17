Osun State House Of Assembly Reels Out Legislative Target For 2017

The Osun State House of Assembly has resumed legislative activities, with the House reeling out its target for 2017.

As the House resumed on Tuesday after the festive holidays, the Speaker, of the House, Honourable Najeem Salaam, felicitated with the people of the state, saying that the peace and tranquility that prevailed in the state in the previous year were marvelous and desirable.

He requested for the continuity of the two factors which he said had enhanced development in the state.

‘Fine Species’

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Goke Butika, the Speaker described the people of the state as ‘fine species’ among the tribes of people on earth, asserting that their patience and political sophistication had made the delivery of dividends of democracy from Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration possible.

He acknowledged that 2016 was very challenging because of the economic recession and nose-diving purchasing power which had forced people to endure certain degree of lack.

The Speaker, however, believes that 2016 ended on a promising note, with the government’s part payment of outstanding salaries of the workers.

He said hope rose on modulated salaries and work-in-progress developmental projects in different sites across the state.

Speaker Salaam then rolled out that the New Year resolutions from the parliament in 2017, which he said would be hinged on continuous oversight functions, constitution of democratic governance at the Local Government councils, reformulations of legislative instrument for education and health sectors among others.

He further called for more unalloyed support to the state parliament and the government in general, advising the people to have a common purpose that touches on development of the state irrespective of their political leaning.

“Osun must be seen as our collective patrimony,” he said and wished the residents a Happy New Year.‎