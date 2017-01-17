Reps To Investigate 500m Naira Fund For Chibok Secondary School

The House of Representatives is to investigate why the Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state has not being reconstructed despite 500 million naira being earmarked for the project in the 2016 budget.

This resolution followed a motion sponsored by Rep Raphael Igbokwe who reminded the House that the former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had flagged off the reconstruction project.

Lawmakers wondered if the funds have been diverted and called for a proper investigation to be done in the matter.

The House also resolved that all schools destroyed in the course of fighting insurgency should also be reconstructed.