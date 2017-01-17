Senate Fears ‘Non-payment’ Of Judges For Four Months Is A ‘Disturbing Signal’

The Nigerian Senate has launched an investigation into an alleged non-payment of federal judges for four months, a development the upper chamber described as a ‘disturbing signal’.

A member of the Senate who is also the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn N’allah, raised the issue during plenary on Tuesday, asking the Senate to wade into the non-payment of the salaries the judges in the last four months.

Raising a point of order at plenary, Senator Ibn N’allah requested that the Senate Committee on Judiciary should investigate the ing it as “a disturbing signal”, coming at a time that the current administration had extended its fight against corruption to the judiciary.

After the lawmaker hinted the Senate, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary in the absence of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, also finds the situation very worrisome.

He said the reason judges were placed on first-line-charge was to avoid a situation where they could be tempted and enticed.

The matter has been referred to the committee on judiciary with a mandate to ensure that the judges are paid on or before Monday.

This is coming at a time that the current administration had extended its fight against corruption to the judiciary, with a federal judge facing graft related charges.