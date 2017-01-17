Southern Kaduna Attacks Have Claimed 20,000 Lives Since 1980 – El-Rufai

Over 20,000 people have been killed and property worth millions of Naira destroyed in several crises that occurred in the southern part of Kaduna state since 1980.

The State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, disclosed this on Tuesday when he received the national leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at Government House, Kaduna.

The Governor explained that the lingering crises in some communities in Southern Kaduna was as a result of failure of past governments and security agencies to prosecute masterminds of the past attacks, and also implement recommendations of past committees’ reports.

He told the NBA officials that his administration would ensure that all those responsible for the attacks are brought to justice irrespective of their religious or tribal inclination.

He also lamented that the attacks in Southern Kaduna is scaring potential investors from coming into the state and this further makes it imperative for his administration to stop the attacks.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), said that the association was in Kaduna to investigate the recent attacks in the southern part of the state.

He expressed concern over the continuous wanton destruction of lives and property in Southern Kaduna while emphasising that the perpetrators must not go unpunished.

He stated that the NBA would ensure that all aggrieved parties involved in the dispute get access to equal justice and fairness.

Since August 2016, many communities in three local government areas in Kaduna state have come under heavy attack by suspected herdsmen.

Ninte, Godogodo, Goska, Fadan Karshi among others are some of the affected communities.

The attacks have led to the killing of several people and destruction of property worth millions of Naira, with the natives and Fulani trading blames as to who is responsible for the attacks.

The NBA President stressed the need for all the parties in the dispute to sheath their sword, assuring them that the association would get to the root of the matter and come up with a position.

He appealed to all the stakeholders to stop making inciting statements that are capable of aggravating the situation.

The NBA President promised that a thorough investigation would be conducted, with a view to coming up with a report that would not only address the current issues, but would assist in preventing future occurrence.

He also called on security agencies to carry their operations in line with standard practice and respect the fundamental rights of the people of the area.

The investigation by the NBA is the latest by external bodies on the southern Kaduna attacks. It comes after the National Peace Committee visited the Governor on the same issue.