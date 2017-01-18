Accidental Bombing: Over 50 Killed As Red Cross Assures Of Continuous Support

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has vowed to continue humanitarian aids to the Northeast, Nigeria.

This comes as six of the ICRC workers were among those killed in the accidental airstrike, that left over 50 people dead and many injured in Rann community, Borno State.

The Red Cross said that it is coordinating medical emergency efforts with the authorities and other aid agencies.

According to Reuters, the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) promised to work with the Nigerian Military to ensure such tragedy does not happen again.

“At least 52 people were killed and 120 wounded.”The organization’s medical and surgical teams in the region are preparing to treat evacuated patients,” An MSF official, Tim Shenk said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of the dead and the Borno state government on the tragedy.

The President received with deep sadness and regret, the error committed by some troops of the Nigerian Air Force.

He also pledged the Federal Government’s assistance to the state government in what he called a “regrettable operational mistake”.

However, the Nigerian Air Force says it regrets an accidental air strike by its troops in Rann area of Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

The apology was contained in a statement issued by the force’s spokesman, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa.

The force condoled with the families of the dead, stressing that the ill-fated occurrence was extremely regretted.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is saddened by today’s accidental air strike by its fighter jet at Rann in Kala Balge area of Borno State in which some innocent lives were lost.

“The NAF commiserates with those affected and their families and would update the public as soon as detailed facts emerge from the investigation”.