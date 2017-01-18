Amnesty Programme Beneficiaries Seal Igbinedion University Hostel

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian government’s Amnesty Programme currently studying at the Igbinedion University in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State have sealed the school hostel in protest of unpaid stipends.

The students, who locked up the gates to the school hostel alleged that the amnesty office had not paid them monthly stipends for six months, also threatened to disrupt the semester examinations starting next week.

“Here in this school, we are living from hand to mouth. This is not what we negotiated for,” one of the protesting ex-militants said.

The spokesperson for the institution, Jide Ilugbo, expressed optimism that there would be a quick resolution of the crisis by the relevant authorities.

He said the amnesty office was expected to resolve the issue before commencement of examinations.

“We are very optimistic that the Federal Government will yield to their demands on time,” he added.