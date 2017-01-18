APC Lifts Ban On Suspended Members In Yobe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State Northeast Nigeria has lifted the suspension placed on some members of the party.

The Yobe APC had on February 2016 suspended some of its members for what it termed “gross misconduct and insubordination against some members of the party”.

Addressing journalists in Damaturu the capital of the state, the State Secretary Mr Abubakar said the state executives during its meeting on Tuesday lifted the suspension.

“Having served the suspension order for this period of time with clear demonstration of remorse by the affected persons, the party wishes to announce the lifting of the suspension on them with effect from January 17, 2017,” he said.

With their suspension lifted, the secretary said the indicted officials have been relieved of their offices and therefore remain ordinary members at wards, Local Government and state level.

He revealed that “the dissolved party executive in Fune, Fika and Potiskum Local Government Council remain dissolved and hereby replaced by the new executives to run the affairs of the party in the three LGAs”.

Mr Abubakar said the decisions were taken in the best interest of the party and its members, so as to instill discipline and loyalty in the party and serve as deterrent to others.

The party according to him wishes to assure all members of its support, cooperation and equal opportunities to pursue personal and collective political ambition and the development of democracy as a whole.