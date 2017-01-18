Ekweremadu Denies Reports Of Dumping PDP For APC

The Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, has dismissed as false, insinuations and reports that he could be on his way to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to save his job.

A statement by the spokesman for Senator Ekweremadu, Mr Okey Ozoani, described the reports as a ‘fantasy of those peddling it’.

Mr Ozoani stated that the lawmaker was not contemplating to depart the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added that the Senator was more concerned about fixing Nigeria’s harsh economic and security conditions, as well as other challenges than saving his job as the Deputy President of the Nigeria Senate.

The legislator’s aide further explained that the primary responsibility of the government was to cater to the well-being of its people, as well as the security of their lives and property.

He noted that “when these are threatened, the citizens should be preoccupied with contributing their quota to salvaging the country”.