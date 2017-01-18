Everton Decline Milan’s Loan Bid For Deulofeu

Everton have rejected AC Milan’s bid for Gerard Deulofeu on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, there are hopes that the Italian side would come back with a new offer.

Deulofeu, 22, has made 13 appearances for Everton since Ronald Koeman took over as manager at Goodison Park last summer.

He joined the Toffees on loan from Barcelona for the 2013-14 season, and subsequently made the transfer permanent in 2015 for £4.3 million.

Middlesbrough and Ajax are other potential destinations for the Spaniard who can leave but is expected to cost a loan fee.

Everton have continued to show interest in signing Manchester United’s Memphis Depay who might join Lyon during the winter transfer window.