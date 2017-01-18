Government’s Delegation Visits Borno Over Rann Bombing

A Nigerian g overnment’s delegation is in Borno State for an assessment of the situation in Rann community following Tuesday’s air strike on local settlement.

Among the team are the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Ministers of Defence and Information, the Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Abayomi Gabriel , the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General T.Y. Buratai and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

As part of the sympathy visit, the delegation has met with the state governor, Kashim Shettima, at the Government House and are expected to visit the hospitals to see those receiving treatment as a result of the bombing.

The air strike, which the military said was a mistake, is believed to have killed at least 50 people, with over a hundred people injured.

After the accidental bombing, the military said it had received information that fleeing Boko Haram insurgents were around the area before it launched the attack.

The military had launched clearance operations in the region to end insurgents activities that have been on for over seven years.

Members of the Boko Haram are making attempts to regroup after they were chased out of their Sambisa forest stronghold.