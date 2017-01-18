Gambia’s Parliament Extends President Jammeh’s Tenure

The Gambia’s parliament has extended President Yahya Jammeh’s term by 90 days.

The President’s tenure is due to end on Thursday, after he lost to Mr Adama Barrow in the December 2016 elections.

The parliament also approved his decision to declare a 90-day state of emergency in the small West African state.

This is coming days after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) promised to explore all options including the use of military to ensure President Jammeh stepped down.

Ousman Badjie, head of the country’s army, said to be no match for regional powers, has pledged his support for President Jammeh.

Mr Jammeh has been promoting his loyalists in recent years including Badjie, to ranks beyond their competence.

Nigeria’s military set sail to Gambia on Tuesday amid tension that is beginning to rise, as the inauguration day of January 19 is just a day away.

Meanwhile, thousands of UK and Dutch tourists are being evacuated from the Gambia.

The country is popular with European holidaymakers because of its beaches.