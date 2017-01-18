Kaduna Partners With Bill Gates, China On Primary Healthcare, Agriculture

The Kaduna State Government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have signed an agreement that will strengthen Primary Health Care service delivery and polio eradication drive in the state.

At a meeting between the parties, Vice President of the Foundation, Mrs Melinda Gates, said the partnership was aimed at ensuring the total eradication of polio and other child killer diseases in Africa.

She assured Governor Nasir El-Rufai that the foundation was committed to helping Nigeria address the problems of maternal and child mortality through funding and technical support.

“This new strategic partnership on health and governance, will advance the implementation and transformation of primary health care system in Kaduna State and build upon ongoing support by the foundation for polio eradication, routine immunisation, family planning as well as maternal and child health services,” Mrs Gates said.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr Paul Dogo, told the Foundation that the state government was optimistic that the partnership would strengthen Primary Health Care in rural areas, to address the constant increase in mortality rates especially of mothers and children.

“The agreement underscores the present administration’s commitment to improving access to affordable and qualitative healthcare services to the people as well as reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

Kaduna, just like other states in Nigeria is faced with the challenges of lack of adequate healthcare facilities coupled with high rate if maternal and child deaths.

“With this partnership between the state government and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, it is expected that Primary Health Care Systems’ service delivery would be strengthened.

In another meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian, the state government established partnership with China in the area of agriculture.

The Chinese Ambassador assured the governor of his country’s determination to invest in the areas of Agriculture and manufacturing in Kaduna State.

He explained that his visit to the governor was to explore areas of collaboration between Kaduna State and the Republic of China.

The Ambassador told Channels Television that the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is committed in strengthening the longstanding bilateral relationship and cooperation between the two countries through huge investment in the manufacturing industry such as textile production and mechanised agriculture.