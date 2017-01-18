NSCDC Boss Reads Riot Act, Warns Against Criminal Offences

The Kwara State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Pedro Awili has warned men and officers of the agency that anyone found wanting would be made to face the wrath of the law.

While reading the Riot Acts in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, he said the rules would not be compromised for anyone who goes against the law.

He also charged parents to warn their children against involvement in crimes, saying that the security agency is ready to fight crime and ensure safety of lives and property of members of the public.

“Parents should be vigilant so as to know the kind of company their children keep, to prevent them from being initiated into bad gangs”, he said.

He stressed that there is no hiding place for criminals in the state, adding that no one should hide under the guise of economic recession to commit crime.

The commandant further stated that youths should engaged in economic activities, noting that an idle hand is the devil’s workshop.

Awili also urged schools and members of the public to work with security agencies by exposing criminal elements.

“It is not a one-way show, let’s fight crime together and make the state crime free.

“A lot of plans have been put in place to secure the state from crime and all of the security agencies are working together to tackle the menace in the state.” he added.