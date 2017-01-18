Oyo Govt. Approves 14 Roads For Routine Maintenance

The Oyo State Government has approved 14 roads in the state for routine maintenance, in order to ease vehicular movement for the citizens of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun said that the Executive Council gave the approval for the routine maintenance of the roads, at the recently held weekly meeting of the council.

Mr Arulogun explained that the state government would not relent in its infrastructural development to drive and ensure good roads, for safety of lives and citizens.

The Commissioner urged the citizens to avoid any activity that can lead to the destruction of roads in the state, adding that the approved roads and scope of work for routine maintenance include Asphaltic Improvement of Beere-Oranyan-Orita Aperin road; Asphaltic Rehabilitation of Ogbomoso High School – Baptist High School Road (Phase I); Reconstruction of failed existing double 3m x 3m x 11m Box culvert on Akoko stream along Ilero-Iganna Road and Provision of informatory Traffic Signs around the State High Court at Ring Road and Iyaganku, Ibadan.

“Others are Asphaltic Rehabilitation of Oroki – Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo (Phase I); Asphaltic Rehabilitation and underpinning of eroded concrete base of existing culvert outlet near Heritage Bank Iyana Church and Oyeniyan B/Stop along Iwo Road, Olodo Road; Asphaltic rehabilitation of Ariyo Box culvert Approaches, Olorunsogo/Akanran road, Ibadan and Asphaltic Rehabilitation of Idi Arere-Popo Yemoja-Oke Ado with spur to Bode Market.

“The roads also included Asphaltic Repair of Potholes around Danax – Mokola Roundabout – Sabo – Parliament Road – Secretariat Roundabout – Custom – VIO Office – Government House – Secretariat Roundabout road; Asphaltic Improvement of Iyaganku – N.T.C Road; Asphaltic Improvement of Eleta – Odinjo-Muslim Overhead Bridge; Repair/Reinstatement of vandalised Steel Barricade under Mokola Flyover at Mokola, Ibadan; Asphaltic Construction of Ologuneru Junction – Abanla – Alafara Junction and Asphaltic Rehabilitation of Oje Ibadan – Mobil, Yemetu Junction with spur to Adeoyo Hospitral, Yemetu road,” Arulogun stated.