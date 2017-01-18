Oyo Govt. Empowers Rice And Cassava Farmers

The Oyo State Government has said that it would empower 450 cassava producers in the state through the state’s funded Anchor Borrower’s programme.

The state government will also empower another set of 267 farmers in the production of rice and cassava under the FADAMA III additional financing project.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Oyewole Oyewumi made this known during the inaugural meeting of the state’s FADAMA III additional financing technical committee at the conference room of the ministry recently.

Oyewumi said that the empowerment would improve economic activities in the state as well as create employment opportunities for the citizenry, stressing that the FADAMA project was designed to support the farmers to increase their yield, enhance sustainable profit and boost food security in the state.

The commissioner enjoined the beneficiaries to acquire contiguous lands in order to access the fund allocated for the programme with ease and consequently appealed to members of the committee, to design strategies that will assist the government in achieving its projections on the programme.

Speaking on the state’s funded Anchor Borrower’s programme at the official opening of Operational Project Account for participating farmers of the Agricultural Credit Corporation, the Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Agriculture, Professor Adetokunbo Adekunle said that 250,000 Naira, will be credited into each beneficiary’s account, to produce two hectares of cassava following the completion of account project opening processes, with the designated bank.

Professor Adetokunbo, who reiterated the role of agriculture in economic development, noted that the programme is aimed at elevating challenges confronting the farmers in terms of production, consumption and consequently urged them to be diligent and invest solely on cassava to ensure the success of the programme.

The General Manager, Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State (ACCOS) Mr. Bode Raji hinted that the loan would be under the supervision of the ACCOS and promised that the corporation would assist the farmers with the supply of the necessary farm inputs.

He appealed to the farmers to operate in line with the rules of the programme and ensure prompt payment of the loan for others to benefit.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Cassava Growers Association, Oyo State Chapter, Mr. Adekunle Muideen and the Chief Executive Officer, Eagleson and Nito Concepts, Mrs. Remi Tinubu stated that the project remains a platform for cassava stakeholders in the state to excel in the business.