Senate Pushes For Harmonisation Of Humanitarian Efforts In Northeast Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate is pushing for the harmonisation of humanitarian efforts in the northeast to ensure that all victims of insurgency in the region will benefit from the support.

During plenary on Wednesday, the Senate asked its committee on Special Duties to initiate the process of bringing together the United Nations, donor agencies Federal and State governments to work in harmony for the benefit of displaced persons and victims of insurgency.

This is in response to an alarm raised by the former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, at plenary that there was no coordination between these agencies and government in helping the displaced persons and victims of terrorism in the northeast.

He told the Senate that donor agencies, international organisations and the Federal and State governments had spent colossal sums of money on the crisis, but highlighted that there was a gap between what was reported to be the level of funding response and the reality on ground in the affected areas.

The observation is coming months after allegations of mismanagement of items provided as relief for displaced persons were put forwarded against coordinators of different Internally Displaced Persons Camps in the region.

More than 1.6 million persons have been displaced in the region since insurgency began over seven years ago.

United Nations agency, UNICEF, has raised concerns over severe malnutrition cases in the region, saying that over 75,000 children risk death in the region.

It has called for aids in form of nutritious foods to be sent to the region.

But penetration of aids has been hampered by ongoing counter-insurgency operations and the activities of Boko Haram members.