Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to notify the legislature of his intention to proceed on a 10- day leave.

The President is to commence his leave from January 23 to February 6, 2017.

In a letter read by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, President Buhari said the Vice President , Yemi Osinbajo will be the acting President during the period he is away.

More details to come..