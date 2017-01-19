Buhari To Proceed On A 10-Day Leave

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday be leaving for the United Kingdom on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation.

He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

In a press statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, “During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated”.

While away, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.