Child Trafficking: Police Intercept Another Syndicate

The Plateau State Police Command has intercepted another syndicate specialised in trafficking children to the south east region of the country.

The Police rescued 16 children at a motor park in Jos, Plateau State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP, Mathias Tyopev told Channels Television that the suspect, a female was apprehended at the Gada Biyu motor park while boarding a vehicle in company of the children to Anambra state.

The suspect, who hails from Mamaga Gumai in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi state, explained that she was taking the children to the destination to acquire some level of education.

Meanwhile, 15 suspects involved in the case of over 100 rescued children have been charged to court by the Police for offences ranging from criminal conspiracy and cruelty to minors at a magistrate court in Jos.

The suspects are to be remanded in prison custody pending further investigations and subsequent prosecution.

The children are in Police custody for safety before handing them over to their respective state governments.