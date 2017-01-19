ECOWAS Mandates Deployment Of Forces To The Gambia

Channels Television
Updated January 19, 2017

ECOWAS Mandates Deployment Of Forces To The GambiaThe Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has formally approved the deployment of troops to The Gambia.

In a statement signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mr Mohammed Dan-Ali, the federal government explained that ECOWAS decided in a meeting to use its standby force in upholding the result of the presidential election held in The Gambia in December 2016, which produced Mr Adama Barrow as winner.

The Minister added that in line with the ECOWAS directive, the Nigerian military would deploy its assets to protect the people of The Gambia and maintain regional peace and security.

 


More on Local

Nigeria Signs MoU For Construction Of 10,000 Housing Units

ECOWAS, AU, UN Congratulate Gambian President, Adama Barrow

PPPRA Says Fuel Scarcity Reports Untrue

House Calls For Release Of Judiciary Allocation

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV