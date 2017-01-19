Gaidam Launches Annual Animal Vaccination Exercise In Yobe

Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has launched the 2017 mass animal vaccination, targeting 2.42 million livestock across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Flagging off the exercise in Babangida the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Governor Gaidam said that the exercise was aimed at checking cross boundary diseases across the state and beyond.

Represented by the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Mr Mustapha Gajerima, the Governor explained that with the dwindling revenue from the oil sector, the government needed to focus more on agriculture and livestock production.

With such vaccination, he was hopeful that the health of the people would further improve.

Governor Gaidam, who called for harmonious relationship between farmers and grazers, commended the Yobe Livestock Development Programme for mobilising the required animals for the exercise.

The programme manager, Dr. Mustapha Geidam, disclosed that 900 herds of cattle and other livestock were vaccinated at the launch, aimed at controlling outbreaks of animal diseases across Yobe State, northeast Nigeria.

Dr. Geidam stressed that the vaccination exercise would continue across the remaining 16 local governments and assured the residents that every animal in the state would get vaccinated.

He praised the state government for the support accorded the exercise and the community leaders for mobilising their subjects toward participating in the exercise.

The Yobe State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Mr Garba Mirwa, also applauded the state government for financing the programme.

He assured the Governor that that his members would participate fully in the exercise.