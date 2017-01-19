Gambia’s President Jammeh Refuses To Leave Office As Deadline Passes

The Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow says he will be sworn in as President of Gambia in the Gambian embassy in the Senegalese capital Dakar at 4PM.

But, reports coming in from there says the embassy is shut with no guards or staff.

Earlier reports had suggested he would be inaugurated at a location in The Gambia.

It follows the failure of last-ditch negotiations to persuade defeated President Yahya Jammeh to step down.

West African military forces are however on standby to enforce a transfer of power.

Jammeh, in power since a 1994 coup, initially conceded to Barrow before he then back-tracked, saying the vote was flawed and there had to be a re-run. Overnight talks to convince him to stand down failed.

“We have confirmation. It is very important to us that he will be sworn in today. Then we can make arrangements for him to go back to Gambia,” said Isatou Toure, a senior Barrow aide.