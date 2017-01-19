House Calls For Release Of Judiciary Allocation

The House of Representatives has condemned the failure of the Executive to release the funds approved for the judiciary in the 2016 budget.

The lawmakers made the criticism on Thursday, following a motion of urgent public importance raised by a member of the lower chamber from Sokoto State, Representative Aminu Shagari.

The House was informed that the National Judiciary Council has not received allocations for the months of November and December 2016.

The lawmakers have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the relevant government agency to urgently release all the outstanding funds approved for the council.

They also asked the state governors to pay workers who were yet to receive their entitlements in the various states of the country.