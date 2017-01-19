Lassa Fever Is Under Control, Rivers Govt. Assures

The Commissioner of Health in Rivers State, Theophilus Odagme, has been speaking on the confirmed case of Lassa fever in the state.

He told journalists in his office that the patient had been successfully managed and discharged.

He said there are ongoing measures to decontaminate the area of the patient even as contact tracing is at its closing stages.

A statement later released by the Commissioner reads: “The patient was expertly managed, has fully recovered and has been discharged home.

“Rivers State Ministry of Health is collaborating with World Health Organization (WHO), the private hospital and the family of the patient to ensure that the processes of decontamination and contact tracing are effectively carried out.”

The Health Commissioner further said that the state government had put structures in place to check any possible outbreak while calling on residents to maintain high hygienic standards.

“It is important that we inform you in order to increase awareness and high index of suspicion. You are therefore requested to do the following:

“Report all cases of persistent high fever and bleeding to the nearest health facility.

“Improve your personal hygiene including regular hand washing.

“Keep your home and surroundings clean and rat free.

“Store food stuffs in rat proof containers.

“There is no need to panic. Kindly go about your daily routine calmly as the Rivers State Ministry of Health is on top of the situation,” he added.

He also gave the assurance that the state government and its partners have sustained interventions to control Lassa fever and other diseases of public health importance in the State.

He also provided telephone number through which residents can seek information: 08033423685, 09091617317, 08033124314.