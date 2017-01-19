Newly Promoted Prison Officers Get Decorated

The Comptroller of Prisons, Osun State Command, Mr. Segun Oluwasemire, has called on the newly promoted officers and men of the service to make discipline and excellence their watchwords.‎

The Comptroller made this call during the decoration of 71 newly promoted officers and men of the service in the state.

According to a press statement issued by the Command’s Public Relation Officer, ASP Olusola Adeotan 71 officers are part of the 10,979 whose promotions were recently announced by the Comptroller General of Prisons, Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed.

According to Oluwasemire, “You have done very well to deserve your promotion but with promotion comes additional responsibilities. Discipline and total dedication to duty is critical to your continued rise in the service”.

The Comptroller however commended the leadership of the C.G of Prisons, for rewarding excellence, dedication and service, noting that “There is no better way to motivate officers and men of the prisons service”.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, a Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Mr. Oluwole Fadairo, expressed appreciation to the C.G and promised on behalf of others, to continue to discharge their duties with total commitment.

Heads of other security agencies in the state graced the occasion and also assisted the Comptroller in decorating the officers.

Also at the occasion were the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye; Comptroller of Immigration, Mr. Chris Onunwor; Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Philip Ayodele; and the representative of State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Julius Dzer.

Categories of Officers decorated are:

Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP) – Six Superintendent of Prisons (SP) – One Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) –One Assistant Superintendent of Prisons I (ASP I) – Two Assistant Superintendent of Prisons II (ASP II) – 12.

Deputy Chief Inspector of Prisons (DCIP) – One Assistant Chief Inspector of Prisons (ACIP) – Three

Principal Inspector of Prisons (PIP I) – Seven Senior Inspector of Prisons (SIP) – 38.‎