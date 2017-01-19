Police Arrest Premium Times Publisher, Journalist

Online newspaper, Premium Times says its publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, has been arrested alongside the paper’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu.

Both were reportedly taken away after the Police raided their head office in Abuja on Thursday.

“Plain-clothed officers conducted search at the office shortly after 5p.m. Thursday, and said they were acting on a complaint filed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Buratai,” the online newspaper stated.

It alleges that the arrest was in connection with its refusal of the Army’s demand to retract news stories about the Nigerian Army and its operations.

The paper’s Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, condemned the raid.

“They should stop deluding themselves that they can muzzle the press and intimidate Premium Times.

“They should know that our loyalty lies with our readers and the Nigerian people who have a right to know,” said Mojeed.

He said the paper will continue “to discharge its responsibilities in line with global best practices, social responsibility and patriotism, even at great risk to our personal liberties”.