Unseeded Istomin Knocks Djokovic Out of Australian Open

Tennis star, Novak Djokovic has crashed out of the Australian Open.

The defending champion lost to Uzbekitan’s and world No 117 Denis Istonim 7-6 5-7 2-6 7-6 6-4 in a classic encounter which lasted four hours and 50 minutes.

The world number two who was seeking a record seventh title in Melbourne, had not lost at the Rod Laver Arena since 2014 – including Murray in the last two final games.

It was a huge shock because the Serb had shown signs of his old form in beating the Scot in the final of the Qatar Open and then winning in the first round here.

He had also made the third round at the Australian Open for the last 11 years and had not lost in the second round of a Grand Slam since the 2008 French Open.

“All the credit to Denis for playing amazing and he deserved to win, no doubt. He was the better player in the clutch moments, he stepped it up and he played aggressive, served very well, very precise.

“There was not much I could do. Of course I was not pleased with my performance overall but I have to congratulate my opponent today,” Djokovic said.

But wildcard Istomin, who is coached by his mother Klaudiya Istomina, played the match of his life, and fought back the emotions afterwards.

Istomin who struggled to win a match in 2016 was still amazed at his performance.

“I surprised myself as well,” said the 30-year-old. “It means so much to me. I have so much emotion I cannot hold it. It was tough. It was the biggest win for me.

“I feel I can play with these guys on this level. I would like to thank my mum – she has done a great job.”

Novak Djokovic had never lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 in a Slam before.

This upset leaves Andy Murray with his best ever chance to win an Australian Open title for the first time.