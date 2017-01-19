Vertonghen: Pochettino Says Tottenham Defender Out For Six Weeks

Tottenham Manager, Mauricio Pochettino, says Jan Vertonghen will to be out of game for six weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury.

The Argentine coach made the disclosure at a press briefing on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Belgian twisted his left ankle during the second half of Saturday’s 4-0 win over West Brom.

Pochettino said: “When your mind is positive it’s easier to recover, he (Vertonghen) doesn’t require surgery.

“We have players that can perform in his place and we are very happy with the squad and the players we have”.

Vertonghen has appeared in 20 out of 21 Premier League matches for the Spurs in the ongoing season.

He is part of a defence that has conceded just 14 goals, one which analysts described as “the best record in the league”.