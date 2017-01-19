Vigilante Group Cautions Osun Residents On Security

A vigilante group in Osun, on Wednesday cautioned residents of the state over what it called the aftermath of the fall of camp Zero in the Sambisa forest.

The group said the dislodged insurgents could result to infiltration of many communities in Nigeria.

The head of the organisation, Rilwan Hussein, gave the charge in Ede, while speaking with journalists on the recent fall of the Sambisa forest and the attacks on some soft targets around the country.

Hussein said intelligence reports indicates that some states in the South West geo-political zone could be infiltrated by fleeing Boko Haram members, who might be seeing the zone as a safe haven, warning residents to be more vigilant than never.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to prevent any attack on soft target in the region, in which strange movements and unusual activities must be reported promptly to the police, as a way of averting any catastrophe.

Hussein averred that the safety of residents and property of any community solely depends on the level of security consciousness of all and sundry, charging residents of the state to support security agencies to report any act of criminality in the bud.

He however urged the country’s Security Chiefs to brace up and go back to the drawing board for robust National Security strategies against insurgency.

“As we all appreciate and commend the much awaited fall of Sambisa forest, we are so concerned about the possible implication of the dislodged sect, which might prompt their desperate incursion in our communities.

“We must not be caught unaware of anything, all hands must be on deck to monitor any unwholesome activity and unusual movement,” Hussein said.