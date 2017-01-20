Arrested Premium Times Publisher Released

The publisher of Premium Times, Mister Dapo Olorunyomi, who was arrested on Thursday evening by the police, has been released.

According to the online news media, Mr Olorunyomi was released alongside the company’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu, who was also arrested.

They were said to have been released on bail and asked to report at the FCT police command headquarters by 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Plain-clothed officers were said to have conducted search at the Abuja office of the organisations yesterday, saying they were acting on a complaint filed by the Nigerian Army.

The arrests came days after premium times turned down the army’s demand to retract news stories about it and its operations.