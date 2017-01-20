Court Remands Men In Prison For Parading As Secret Cult Members

An Ile-Ife Magistrate Court on Friday remanded three accused persons: Omidiran Abayomi, 24; Arowolo Olayemi, 18 and Ademola Elijah, 21, in prison custody for parading themselves as secret cult members.

The Prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Abdullahi alleged that the accused committed the offence on September 28, 2016 around 12:30 am at Oke-Atan Area in Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the accused persons conspired within themselves to commit felony, house break-in, stealing, and paraded themselves as members of a secret cult.

He added that the accused conducted themselves in a manner that breached the peace of the community, armed themselves with an axe and resisted arrest by the Police officers.

According to him, the accused assaulted one Rafiu Abodi by using their knife to inflict injuries on him, which was injurious to his life.

The plea of the accused was not taken by Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode. He asked their defence counsel, Mrs Olubunmi Salawu, to come with written application.

Ijiyode ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file to state ministry of justice and he remanded them at prison custody.

The case was adjourned the case till March 23 for hearing.