Donald Trump Sworn In As 45th U.S. President

Mr Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Trump was on Friday inaugurated in Washington DC.

The Vice President-elect, Mr Michael Pence was the first to take the oath of office, followed by Mr Trump.

America First

In his inaugural speech, President Trump promised a new approach to governance, acknowledging that his oath mandates him to put Americans first.

“From this day forward a new vision will govern our land, from this day forward, it is America first,” he said.

Reiterating his campaign promises, he promised that every decision during his administration would favour American workers and the masses.

“Every decision on trade, taxes foreign affairs will be made to favour Americans.

“We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining and doing nothing,” he said, adding that the “time for empty talk is over”.

“Now arrives time for action. Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done. We will not fail, our country will thrive and prosper again,” he said.

President Trump also preached equality and fairness, promising that irrespective of social status, “you will never be ignored again”.

“Your voice, hopes and dreams will define our own American destiny. Your courage will guide us along the way. Together, we will make America prosper and great again.”

‘I Will Fight For You’

Mr Trump maintained his pre-election stance on terrorism and the need to better protect Americans from danger.

“Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every strength in my body and I will never let you down. America will start winning again like never before.

“We will bring back our jobs, wealth, border and dreams. We will build new roads and highways, bridges railways all across our wonderful nation.

“We will get our people out of welfare and back to work. We will follow two simple rules; buy American and hire American.

“We will seek goodwill with every nation but we will eradicate Islamic terrorism completely from the face of the earth,” he said.

Prayers were offered for the new president and the country.

Several world leaders were present at the event.

Also present was Mr Trump’s Democratic opponent during the presidential election, Mrs Hillary Clinton and her husband, former US President, Bill Clinton.

She tweeted earlier, reaffirming her belief in America.