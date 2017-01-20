Femi Adisa’s Epic Movie ‘King Invisible’ Premieres In Lagos

In preparation for the big screens Nollywood Debutting Director, Femi Adisa, hosted industry friends, cast and crew of his movie ‘King Invisible’.

The martial arts themed epic movie, stars African Magic Viewers’ Choice award winning Tope Tedela, Gabreal Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada.

A handsome warlord role played by Tope Tedela, is fast transitioning into a wolf due to the curse of the dogs that has been placed on him and he must immediately find the cure to this curse or be forever damned.

Tedela, speaking of his filming experience, told Channels Television that although the role was not an easy one, he had to get in tune with the character to make the script come alive.

“You need to really think deep about where the character is coming from, he had a back story that we knew, so It was just for me to work it to life.

“Also, the stunts and the physical preparation we had to do, helped to bring the character to life, so it was a mix-match”

Being the director’s first movie, Tedela said he had expressed concerns about how they would efectively pull the script off, especially as it seemed to be ‘novel-like’.

He however said that in the end, he was glad to be part of it.

Gabriel Afolayan also commenting on his filming experience, said: “professional actors will always have a little bit of concern if you are working with a first time director”.

He however stated that he was never in that zone with Femi Adisa because according to him, after taking a look at the script, he was convinced that the director knew what he was doing.

Gabriel Afolayan played the role of a prince who couldn’t wait to be king and subsequently, he felt Tedela’s character posed a threat to that ambition.

“I was told I was going to play the role of a prince but I did not know the dimension to the roll till I actually laid my hand on the script.

After reading it, he said he felt challenged to take up the role, as it was new to his person and his regular kind of roles.

According to Adisa, screening the movie, marks a major landmark in the project that technically began 13 years ago.

Omowunmi Dada, who was also cast in the movie, said shooting an epic movie isn’t a stroll in the park and although it seemed a bit challenging in the beginning, it ended up being successful.

“As a born actress, I said to myself are we going to really get it right but when I eventually saw it I was surprised” Omowunmi said.

Meanwhile, ‘King invisible’ has already been nominated in the best costume category for 2017 Africa Magic Viewer’s choice award.