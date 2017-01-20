Gabriel Jesus Cleared To Make Debut Against Tottenham

Manchester city have been cleared to play 19-year-old Brazilian winger, Gabriel Jesus, against Tottenham on Saturday, after formally completing his £27 million move from Palmeiras.

The Brazil international, Jesus, has agreed to a five-year deal with City in August.

He stayed with Palmeiras until the end of the Brazilian season in December.

The footballer has won an Olympic gold medal with his country, having scored three times in the men’s football tournament in Rio, after which he was promoted to the senior Brazil team, for whom he has scored five times in six games.

Jesus arrived City at the start of January but registration to play for his new club was delayed while the English football association examined documents relating to his move.