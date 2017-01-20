Lagos To Launch Community Policing To Tighten Security

In a bid to reduce crime and complement the efforts of security agencies, the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has announced plans to strengthen community policing.

He disclosed that the government would recruit 5,700 personnel, with 100 in each of the 20 local government and local council development areas within the first quarter of 2017.

The governor also announced plans to extend its infrastructural renewal drive with the construction of 181 local government roads in 2017.

He made the revelation at the first quarterly town hall meeting in 2017.

He added that it is an improvement on the 114 road project which his administration promised to embark upon every year.