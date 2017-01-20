Nigeria Ratifies Trade Facilitation Agreement

Nigeria has ratified the Trade Facilitation Agreement, making it the 107th World Trade Organisation member alongside Niger, Togo, Côte d’ivoire, Kenya, Zambia, Lesotho, Mali, Senegal, Swaziland, Gabon, Ghana and Mozambique.

The TFA will enter into force once two-third of the WTO membership have formally accepted the agreement and ratification is a means of expression for a country to be legally bound by a treaty.

The instrument of acceptance was submitted to the WTO on Friday by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah.

According to him, Nigeria’s ratification of the TFA is evidence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to rapidly implement his presidential initiative on the creation of an enabling environment for business.

Full implementation of the TFA would among other things, reduce members’ trade costs by an average of 14.3 per cent, with developing countries having the most to gain.