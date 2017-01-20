Nigeria, Ukraine To Collaborate In Science And Technology

January 20, 2017

Nigeria, Ukraine To Collaborate In Science And TechnologyThe Nigerian government is partnering with the Ukrainian government to commercialize research findings in the country.

At a meeting with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Valerii Aleksandruk; Minister for Science and Technology, Mr Ogbonnaya Onu said that as Nigeria is determined to diversify its economy, commercializing of research by scientists in the country is the way to go.

According to him, three research findings are already in the works through a public-private partnership.

On his part, the Ukrainian Ambassador said that his country is open to hearing how Nigeria wants to collaborate with his country, especially in the areas of space and agricultural technology.


