Ogun Govt Set To Commission 20 More Companies

The industrialization drive of the Ogun State Government is geared towards promoting socio-economic development and employment generation.

The state says it has again yielded another positive result, as the government is set to commission 20 more companies across the three Senatorial Districts areas of the state

The State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Bimbo Ashiru disclosed this during a visit to a private shear butter producing company along Sagamu-Benin Express road in Sagamu Local Government Area.

The Commissioner said when they start operating; the companies would boost the Internally Generated Revenue of the state as well as create more wealth for the citizens through their allied businesses among others.

He also hinted that the state was not complacent as the industrial hub of the nation, but had also diversified its economy through agricultural production.

This is to enhance food security and exportation thereby ensuring availability of raw materials to reduce the cost of domestic manufacturing.

According to him, agricultural investment would create an opportunity for value-chain system and backward integration as keys to economic growth of any State.

He however, assured that the state government would continue to sustain its business-friendly environment to thrive through provision of necessary infrastructure and security.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Adekunle Onafowokan, stated that the first phase of the factory would create 200 direct and 100,000 indirect employment opportunities, when it becomes fully operational.

He added that it would impact positively on the economy of the state and the nation at large.