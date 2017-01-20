Osun Lawmaker Urges Air Force To Avoid Further Errors

A member of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has condoled with families of victims involved in the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann IDP camp in Borno state by the Air Force.

Oyintiloye, in a statement in Osogbo on Friday said that the death of the innocent civilians in the accidental bombing was painful and regrettable.

While wishing those who were wounded in the bombing quick recovery, he commiserated with the Government and people of Borno state over the sad development.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, urged the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the military not to allow the sad incident to weaken their morale in the fight against the insurgency.

According to him, the fact still remains that everybody is pained with the loss of innocent lives at the camp but the fight against the terror group, Boko Haram should be sustained.

Oyintiloye, (Obokun-APC) said that the victory of the Nigerian Army in clearing the Sambisa forest, which is the hideout of the Boko Haram, was a strong signal that the end of the terror group had come.

While commending the NAF and Military for their sacrifices in protecting the territorial integrity of the nation, he urged them not to allow the mistake of accidental bombing to occur again.

“The accidental bombing of IDP camp in Rann in which innocent civilians lost their lives is regrettable and it is my prayer that God will console the families of the victims.

“I want to commend the NAF and the Military for their effort in bringing lasting peace to the nation but they should please always coordinate their operational strategy well to avoid this kind of sad occurrence again,” he said.

Oyintiloye also called on Federal Government to provide all the necessary help to those who were injured and the families of those who lost their lives.

A fighter jet involved in the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East on Tuesday fired at aid workers, soldiers and displaced persons in error, during which many people were killed.