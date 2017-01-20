PDP Dismisses Claims Of ‘Reversed Supreme Court Ruling’ On Bayelsa Governorship

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed claims that the Supreme Court has reversed its decision that reaffirmed Henry Seriake Dickson as the governor of the state.

Even though the apex court had in November 2016 declared Mr Dickson as governor of Bayelsa State, reports resurfaced recently, saying the apex court had reversed its November ruling.

In a statement signed by the state Chairman of the party, Honourable Moses Cleopas, the PDP alleged that the rumour was a ploy by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to create unnecessary fear and security breach.

The statement quoted Cleopas as saying that the reports making the rounds that, Mr Timipre Sylva of the APC was coming to take over as Governor was not true and a “figment of the imagination of the APC and their supporters,

who are bent on truncating the existing peace and security in the State, through spurious claims”.

The statement read: “Mr Timipre Sylva has been roundly beaten at the polls and the defeat was expressly affirmed at the Governorship Election Tribunal, the Appeal and Supreme Courts and Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson’s position, as the duly elected Governor of Bayelsa State, is not under any contest”.

Cleopas then urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the APC leaders in Bayelsa State to order.

“The president should call Sylva and the junior Minister, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri to order,” he said.

The party noted that both Sylva and Lokpobiri had always attempted to breach the peace and security of the State, which the current governor had restored.

“But for the leadership of the Governor, the vigilance of security agencies and the cooperation of Bayelsans, these desperate politician (s) would have thrown our state into senseless crisis, which would have resulted in the destruction of National assets, a situation that could have worsened the depression in the country,” the party stated.