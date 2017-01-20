PDP Governors Appoint Fayose As Forum Chairman

Channels Television
Updated January 20, 2017

PDP Governors Appoint Fayose As Forum ChairmanThe governors forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed Governor of Ekiti state, Mr Ayodele Fayose as its chairman.

Mr Fayose was appointed to take over the affairs of the forum from former Chairman, Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state, whose tenure as governor of the state would come to an end by February.

Addressing journalists after his appointment, the governor affirmed the commitment of the governors to reposition the party and save it from its current leadership crisis.


