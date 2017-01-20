Thousands Attend Inauguration Of Donald Trump As U.S. President

The Capital Hill is filled with hundreds of thousands of dignitaries for the historic inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, hosted the Trump family moments ago at the White House before proceeding to the Capital Hill for the inauguration.

Former U.S Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, are among the dignitaries at the Capital Hill and are attending with their wives.

Donald Trump must recite the oath of office.

He will deliver his inaugural address and later lead a parade to the White House.

Today’s ceremony opens a new page for the Republican Party and the United States.

Earlier on Friday, Liberal activists protesting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration scuffled with police in Washington after attempting to block the Republican real estate developer’s supporters streaming in for the ceremony.

About 900,000 people were expected to pack the grassy National Mall facing the Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in, as well as the parade route along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House and other parts of central Washington.

Protesters organized by a group called Disrupt J20 linked arms at one of the dozen security checkpoints leading to the largest public viewing area for the ceremony, and several were led away by police in riot helmets and body armor.