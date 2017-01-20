Woman Docked Over Alleged Public Fighting, Stealing

A woman, Oluremi Akorede, 53, was docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court on Friday, over alleged public fighting and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Mr Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 6, 2017 at about 1:55 p.m. at Oja-tuntun, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the accused did assaulted one Fausat Olatunji by biting her on her left hand and inflicted injury on her finger.

He added that the accused intentionally damaged her Samsung Galaxy; one Techno T349; two chains; one recommended reading glass; one calculator; one blouse and stole 200,000 Naira cash. All items were valued at 317, 750 Naira.

According to him, the offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 355, 390 (9) and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Adewale Adegbami, applied for the bail of the accused in most liberal term, pledging that the accused would not jump bail, but would produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate Iyabo Salami granted the bail in the sum of 100,000 Naira, with two sureties, each in like sum.

Salami added that one of the sureties must be a blood relation while both must be gainfully employed with evidence of original identity card and photocopy of their employment letter.

After reading out the bail conditions, she adjourned the case to February 9, for hearing.